1,814 Shares in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Acquired by Quantitative Investment Management LLC

Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage during the first quarter valued at $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 225.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EXR opened at $171.59 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $156.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.10 and a 12 month high of $174.89. The company has a market capitalization of $22.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.17.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $358.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.78 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 43.95% and a return on equity of 20.70%. Extra Space Storage’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.76%.

In related news, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.12, for a total transaction of $125,663.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,600.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Grace Kunde sold 331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.84, for a total transaction of $47,942.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,501,701.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,941 shares of company stock valued at $13,201,943 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EXR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $140.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $189.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on Extra Space Storage from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.00.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

