1,895 Shares in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Acquired by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Copart by 7.9% during the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 15,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Copart by 10.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 96,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,494,000 after purchasing an additional 9,274 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of Copart by 16.0% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 204,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,243,000 after purchasing an additional 28,300 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. grew its holdings in Copart by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Ltd. now owns 73,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,403,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Copart by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 270,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,417,000 after buying an additional 100,091 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Copart stock opened at $138.30 on Wednesday. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.85 and a 52 week high of $140.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.13. The firm has a market cap of $32.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.29 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.29. Copart had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 34.26%. The firm had revenue of $733.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Copart’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Copart news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total transaction of $39,954,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 15,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.29, for a total value of $2,155,290.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 363,293 shares of company stock worth $48,532,249. 12.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Truist Securities upped their target price on Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Copart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.33.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

