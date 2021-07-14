1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $24.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.27% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “1st Constitution Bancorp occupies an enviable position as one of New Jersey’s few independent community banks. Dramatically improved earnings and growth, a strong capital base, and a dynamic management, combined to propel 1st Constitution Bank full speed ahead amid the changing tides in the banking industry. 1st Constitution Bank is a community oriented bank serving Central New Jersey. “

Shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp stock traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $21.57. 115,546 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,188. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.06 and a 52 week high of $22.47. The stock has a market cap of $221.44 million, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.72.

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $19.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.30 million. 1st Constitution Bancorp had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 10.61%. On average, analysts forecast that 1st Constitution Bancorp will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 294.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 24.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 115.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 68.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 4,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $205,000. 40.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

1st Constitution Bancorp Company Profile

1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the central, coastal, and northeastern areas of New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, and NOW accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits.

