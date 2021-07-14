$2.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) will report $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Hanover Insurance Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.20 and the highest is $2.28. The Hanover Insurance Group reported earnings of $1.63 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group will report full-year earnings of $8.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.60 to $9.20. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $10.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.00 to $10.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow The Hanover Insurance Group.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 9.72%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $166.00 target price for the company. Boenning Scattergood started coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities upped their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.17.

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, EVP Ann Kirkpatrick Tripp sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.56, for a total value of $356,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,925 shares in the company, valued at $2,840,508. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 2,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.62, for a total value of $286,919.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,142 shares in the company, valued at $857,546.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,791 shares of company stock worth $2,073,846 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 9.9% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 43.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 314 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 85.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

THG traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $136.31. The company had a trading volume of 246 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,549. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.02. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $87.71 and a 1-year high of $143.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.04%.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

