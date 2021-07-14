$2.24 EPS Expected for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) to announce earnings of $2.24 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Waters’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.15 and the highest is $2.34. Waters reported earnings per share of $2.10 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Waters will report full-year earnings of $10.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.87 to $10.20. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $10.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.69 to $11.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Waters.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.72. Waters had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 1,107.70%. The firm had revenue of $608.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Waters’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Waters from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $378.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Waters from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $278.80.

In related news, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.99, for a total value of $393,422.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,459.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 1,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.24, for a total transaction of $369,476.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,764,191.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WAT. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Waters during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,744,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Waters by 892.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 285,876 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $70,731,000 after acquiring an additional 257,061 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waters during the 4th quarter worth about $532,000. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,115 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 22,538 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. 87.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WAT traded up $3.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $371.64. 299,068 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,202. The stock has a market cap of $22.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.81. Waters has a 1 year low of $187.31 and a 1 year high of $372.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $333.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.25.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

