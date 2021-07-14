$2.30 EPS Expected for Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) to announce $2.30 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Landstar System’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.25. Landstar System posted earnings of $0.98 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 134.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Landstar System will report full-year earnings of $8.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.53 to $8.96. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $8.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.06 to $9.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Landstar System.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on LSTR shares. Truist raised their target price on shares of Landstar System from $145.00 to $1,750.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Landstar System from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Landstar System from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (down previously from $143.00) on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Landstar System from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.47.

Landstar System stock opened at $155.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $164.38. Landstar System has a fifty-two week low of $112.20 and a fifty-two week high of $182.63. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 15.88%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Landstar System in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Landstar System by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 268 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Landstar System by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 298 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Landstar System by 166.4% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 325 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Landstar System by 1,229.3% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 545 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

