$2.34 Billion in Sales Expected for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) to post $2.34 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Devon Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.52 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.24 billion. Devon Energy reported sales of $394.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 493.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Devon Energy will report full-year sales of $9.30 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.88 billion to $10.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $10.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.74 billion to $10.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Devon Energy.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 14.46% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Devon Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, June 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Devon Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.24.

NYSE:DVN traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.78. 598,665 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,266,371. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.96. Devon Energy has a 1 year low of $7.73 and a 1 year high of $31.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.12, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 3.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -488.89%.

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 9,632 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $301,096.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 316,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,898,729.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total transaction of $44,670.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,460,143.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 50.9% during the first quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 82.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

