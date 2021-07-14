$2.69 Earnings Per Share Expected for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) will report earnings per share of $2.69 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.01 and the lowest is $1.65. Vertex Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of $2.61 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $11.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.13 to $12.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $12.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.97 to $15.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.60. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.06% and a return on equity of 29.61%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VRTX. lowered their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $325.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $347.00 to $261.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $358.00 to $307.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $281.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $277.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.14.

VRTX stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $197.89. 1,649,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,075,686. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.90. The company has a market cap of $51.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 4.39. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $185.32 and a 12 month high of $304.00.

In other news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $117,216.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,955.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.06, for a total transaction of $839,177.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,017 shares in the company, valued at $9,510,313.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,403 shares of company stock valued at $1,166,087 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 205.6% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

