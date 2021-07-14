$2.84 EPS Expected for Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) will announce $2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Thor Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.53 to $3.04. Thor Industries posted earnings of $2.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 32.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, September 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Thor Industries will report full year earnings of $10.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.60 to $10.77. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $11.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.50 to $12.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Thor Industries.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The construction company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.93. Thor Industries had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 105.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, raised shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.30.

THO stock opened at $108.03 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.43. Thor Industries has a 12 month low of $78.64 and a 12 month high of $152.20. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is 34.60%.

In other Thor Industries news, Director James L. Ziemer sold 2,045 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total value of $284,439.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,534,219.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Thor Industries by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,659,190 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $627,780,000 after buying an additional 170,905 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Thor Industries by 22.9% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,657,610 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $627,568,000 after buying an additional 868,264 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Thor Industries by 28.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,072,589 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $144,521,000 after buying an additional 239,151 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Thor Industries by 44.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,003,373 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,196,000 after buying an additional 308,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Thor Industries by 7.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 683,953 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,155,000 after buying an additional 46,794 shares in the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

