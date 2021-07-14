20,668 Shares in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) Bought by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 48.6% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 2.2% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 41,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 10.9% during the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 12,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 8.1% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 20 20 Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 3.5% during the first quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 176,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,571,000 after acquiring an additional 5,978 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust stock opened at $53.52 on Wednesday. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 1-year low of $37.96 and a 1-year high of $62.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.226 dividend. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd.

About BlackRock Science and Technology Trust

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

