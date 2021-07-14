$227.54 Million in Sales Expected for National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) to announce $227.54 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for National Energy Services Reunited’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $234.77 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $220.30 million. National Energy Services Reunited posted sales of $203.25 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that National Energy Services Reunited will report full year sales of $975.32 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $953.60 million to $997.04 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for National Energy Services Reunited.

NESR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised National Energy Services Reunited from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on National Energy Services Reunited from $14.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on National Energy Services Reunited from $14.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners increased its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,964,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,236,000 after purchasing an additional 379,905 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,358,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,202,000 after purchasing an additional 246,130 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,182,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,627,000 after purchasing an additional 52,764 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 857,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,612,000 after purchasing an additional 11,526 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in National Energy Services Reunited during the 1st quarter worth about $10,115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of National Energy Services Reunited stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,587. National Energy Services Reunited has a twelve month low of $5.93 and a twelve month high of $15.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.92. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.43.

About National Energy Services Reunited

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, Production Services; and Drilling and Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services; coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; stimulation and pumping services; primary and remedial cementing services; nitrogen services; filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units; and pipeline services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems.

