22,700 Shares in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) Purchased by Peddock Capital Advisors LLC

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 22,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MYI. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the first quarter worth about $74,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the 1st quarter worth about $143,000. Investors Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the 1st quarter worth about $165,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the 1st quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. 29.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III alerts:

NYSE MYI opened at $15.07 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.70. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.20 and a 1 year high of $15.14.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

Featured Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.