22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.25 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.80% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “22nd Century Group, Inc. is a plant biotechnology company focused on decreasing/increasing the level of nicotine in the tobacco plant through genetic engineering and breeding. The Company is focused on development of smoking cessation aid and owns and controls several patents. The company’s products include X-22, a prescription smoking cessation aid, which is a tobacco-based botanical medical product for use as a smoking cessation therapy. 22nd Century Group, Inc. is based in Williamsville, New York. “

22nd Century Group stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.67. The stock had a trading volume of 126,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,906,922. 22nd Century Group has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $6.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $559.92 million, a PE ratio of -24.40 and a beta of 1.82.

22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). 22nd Century Group had a negative net margin of 74.35% and a negative return on equity of 41.31%. The company had revenue of $6.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.25 million. As a group, research analysts predict that 22nd Century Group will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 22nd Century Group news, Director Clifford B. Fleet sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.78, for a total transaction of $597,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 233,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,194.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XXII. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in 22nd Century Group during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of 22nd Century Group in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Private Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 22nd Century Group in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 22nd Century Group in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of 22nd Century Group in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. 24.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About 22nd Century Group

22nd Century Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops plant-based solutions for the life science, consumer product, and pharmaceutical markets. It develops very low nicotine content tobacco and cigarette products under the Moonlight and Moonlight Menthol names; and SPECTRUM research cigarettes for use in independent clinical studies.

