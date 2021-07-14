2,476,924 Shares in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) Acquired by Perceptive Advisors LLC

Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,476,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,158,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CATB. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 7,563 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 203.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,534 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 17,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 118.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 18,994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.62% of the company’s stock.

CATB traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.76. 7,984 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,407,837. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.01. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $8.59.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). As a group, analysts forecast that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

CATB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Profile

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is QLS-215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein that is in preclinical development for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, a rare, debilitating and potentially life-threatening disease.

