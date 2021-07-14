$27.40 Million in Sales Expected for Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) will report sales of $27.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Harvard Bioscience’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $27.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $27.50 million. Harvard Bioscience reported sales of $23.31 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harvard Bioscience will report full-year sales of $114.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $113.50 million to $115.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $125.70 million, with estimates ranging from $124.40 million to $127.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Harvard Bioscience.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $26.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.30 million. Harvard Bioscience had a positive return on equity of 7.42% and a negative net margin of 3.76%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Harvard Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of HBIO stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.64. The company had a trading volume of 185,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,058. Harvard Bioscience has a 12 month low of $2.74 and a 12 month high of $8.55. The company has a market cap of $305.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.45 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

In other news, CEO James W. Green sold 39,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.41, for a total value of $290,383.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBIO. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Harvard Bioscience by 594.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 86,543 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 74,089 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Harvard Bioscience by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,953,905 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,673,000 after acquiring an additional 151,549 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Harvard Bioscience by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,334 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 8,066 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Harvard Bioscience by 290.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,177 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 5,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P grew its position in Harvard Bioscience by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 138,433 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 17,978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

Harvard Bioscience Company Profile

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services that enables fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It offers physiology, cell, and molecular instruments, such as syringe and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue and organ based lab research, including surgical products, infusion systems, and behavior research systems; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments.

