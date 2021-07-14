2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.75.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of 2U from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Macquarie upgraded shares of 2U from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of 2U from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, CFO Paul S. Lalljie sold 50,625 shares of 2U stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total transaction of $2,121,693.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in 2U by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,979 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in 2U by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,693 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in 2U by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,315 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in 2U by 109.3% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 812 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in 2U by 133.4% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 887 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:TWOU traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.19. The stock had a trading volume of 751,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,392,571. 2U has a 1-year low of $28.45 and a 1-year high of $59.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of -14.69 and a beta of 1.00.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.11. 2U had a negative net margin of 24.29% and a negative return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $232.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.49 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. 2U’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 2U will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

About 2U

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

