2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Upgraded by Macquarie to “Outperform”

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) was upgraded by Macquarie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on TWOU. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on 2U from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on 2U from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. 2U currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.56.

NASDAQ:TWOU opened at $43.82 on Monday. 2U has a twelve month low of $28.45 and a twelve month high of $59.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.90 and a beta of 1.00.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.11. 2U had a negative return on equity of 15.75% and a negative net margin of 24.29%. The firm had revenue of $232.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that 2U will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Paul S. Lalljie sold 50,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total value of $2,121,693.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in 2U by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,979 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 2U by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,693 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 2U by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,315 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 2U by 109.3% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 812 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of 2U by 133.4% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 887 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

