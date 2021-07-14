$310,000.00 in Sales Expected for Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) to report $310,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Autolus Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $290,000.00 and the highest is $350,000.00. Autolus Therapeutics reported sales of $290,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Autolus Therapeutics will report full year sales of $1.16 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $1.33 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.59 million, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $8.17 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Autolus Therapeutics.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.10. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 8,892.85% and a negative return on equity of 57.88%. The business had revenue of $0.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million.

AUTL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Redburn Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $6.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autolus Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.41.

AUTL stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.22. The company had a trading volume of 28,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,558,871. Autolus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $17.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.57. The stock has a market cap of $438.57 million, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.70.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Polygon Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. now owns 2,435,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,957,000 after acquiring an additional 285,714 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,272,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,040 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $12,279,000. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $12,107,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,672,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,954,000 after acquiring an additional 107,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.70% of the company’s stock.

Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing AUTO1 and AUTO3 for B cell malignancies; AUTO2 and AUTO8 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; AUTO1/22 for the treatment of dual-targeting CAR-T; AUTO3NG for the treatment of hematological cancer; AUTO4 and AUTO5 for T cell lymphoma; AUTO6NG for the treatment of programmed T cell therapies; AUTO6 for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO7 for the treatment of prostate cancer.

