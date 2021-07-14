33,436 Shares in Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) Acquired by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 33,436 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SWIR. FMR LLC lifted its position in Sierra Wireless by 492.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after acquiring an additional 297,700 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Sierra Wireless by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 400,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,908,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Sierra Wireless in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,717,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sierra Wireless by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 350,884 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,182,000 after acquiring an additional 63,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lynrock Lake LP bought a new position in Sierra Wireless in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $536,000. Institutional investors own 57.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SWIR shares. TD Securities increased their price target on Sierra Wireless from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sierra Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. CIBC lowered their price target on Sierra Wireless from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperformer” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Sierra Wireless from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on Sierra Wireless in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

Shares of SWIR stock opened at $18.83 on Wednesday. Sierra Wireless, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.56 and a 52-week high of $22.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $698.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.23 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.41.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.11. Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 16.03% and a negative net margin of 11.63%. The business had revenue of $108.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.46 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Sierra Wireless, Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sierra Wireless Profile

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

