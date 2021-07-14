370 Shares in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Bought by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in LGI Homes in the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in LGI Homes by 185.0% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 89,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,414,000 after buying an additional 58,322 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in LGI Homes by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in LGI Homes by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new stake in LGI Homes in the 1st quarter valued at $3,846,000. 82.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

In related news, CMO Rachel Lyons Eaton sold 378 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.27, for a total value of $65,496.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 39,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,828,397.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

LGIH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on LGI Homes from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on LGI Homes in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Wedbush raised their target price on LGI Homes from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on LGI Homes from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. LGI Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.50.

Shares of LGIH opened at $157.03 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $166.37. LGI Homes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.54 and a fifty-two week high of $188.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 9.12, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $1.58. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 32.58% and a net margin of 14.54%. The company had revenue of $705.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 15.03 EPS for the current year.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes in the United States. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and attached homes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. As of December 31, 2020, it owned 113 communities. The company serves in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia, Virginia, and Pennsylvania.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH).

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.