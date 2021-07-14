$4.65 Billion in Sales Expected for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) to report $4.65 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for L3Harris Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.63 billion and the highest is $4.68 billion. L3Harris Technologies posted sales of $4.45 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies will report full year sales of $18.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.50 billion to $18.88 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $19.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.97 billion to $20.03 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for L3Harris Technologies.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share.

LHX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $208.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.23.

Shares of NYSE LHX traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $223.97. 897,752 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,185,241. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.88. L3Harris Technologies has a 52-week low of $158.09 and a 52-week high of $225.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 35.17%.

In other news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total transaction of $555,175.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,120,565.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William M. Brown sold 30,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.94, for a total transaction of $6,615,132.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 426,112 shares in the company, valued at $92,866,849.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 222,111 shares of company stock worth $48,675,260. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 28,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,381,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,959,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $492,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

