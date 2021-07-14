$44.30 Million in Sales Expected for Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) will announce $44.30 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Transcat’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $44.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $44.10 million. Transcat posted sales of $38.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Transcat will report full-year sales of $187.01 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $186.71 million to $187.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $197.63 million, with estimates ranging from $196.76 million to $198.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Transcat.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $48.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.04 million. Transcat had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 10.93%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TRNS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 22nd. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Transcat from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Sidoti raised shares of Transcat from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Transcat from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Transcat from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.50.

Shares of NASDAQ TRNS traded down $1.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.98. 454 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,307. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $440.58 million, a P/E ratio of 57.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.70. Transcat has a 1 year low of $25.21 and a 1 year high of $65.38.

In other Transcat news, Director Craig D. Cairns acquired 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.85 per share, for a total transaction of $101,237.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,750 shares in the company, valued at $101,237.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total transaction of $2,799,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 211,018 shares in the company, valued at $11,814,897.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Transcat by 11.5% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 815,520 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,026,000 after acquiring an additional 84,392 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Transcat by 436.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 624,795 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,665,000 after acquiring an additional 508,379 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Transcat by 29.7% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 442,334 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $21,710,000 after acquiring an additional 101,250 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Transcat by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 416,159 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,425,000 after buying an additional 9,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Transcat in the first quarter worth $7,232,000. Institutional investors own 68.01% of the company’s stock.

Transcat Company Profile

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

