45,313 Shares in Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:AMHC) Bought by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:AMHC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 45,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. owned about 0.36% of Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition in the first quarter worth $43,000. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition by 8.7% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 137,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 11,029 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition by 214.9% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 19,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 13,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.92 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 13 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,700. Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $10.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.93.

In other news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 152,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.92, for a total transaction of $1,516,599.36.

Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Company Profile

Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on the life sciences and pharmaceutical services sectors in the United States and Europe.

