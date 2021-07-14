475,584 Shares in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) Acquired by GSI Capital Advisors LLC

GSI Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 475,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,818,000. Paramount Group comprises 2.1% of GSI Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PGRE. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 9.7% during the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 15,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 121,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Paramount Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 134,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Paramount Group by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Paramount Group by 14.6% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.03% of the company’s stock.

PGRE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised shares of Paramount Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Evercore ISI cut Paramount Group from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Paramount Group from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Paramount Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paramount Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.61.

PGRE traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.89. The company had a trading volume of 15,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,116,731. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.48. Paramount Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.54 and a 1 year high of $11.65.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. Paramount Group had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a negative return on equity of 0.55%. The business had revenue of $181.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Paramount Group, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Paramount Group’s payout ratio is 29.17%.

About Paramount Group

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

