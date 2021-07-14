483 Shares in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Bought by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $768,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,359.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 1st. BWS Financial raised their target price on Texas Pacific Land from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Texas Pacific Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,767.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

Texas Pacific Land stock opened at $1,528.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,557.64. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a fifty-two week low of $427.69 and a fifty-two week high of $1,773.95. The company has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 70.26 and a beta of 2.20.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $6.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.77 by $0.68. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 58.70% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The firm had revenue of $84.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.22 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 31.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.46%.

In other Texas Pacific Land news, CEO Tyler Glover acquired 158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,649.40 per share, with a total value of $260,605.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,545.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 281 shares of company stock valued at $450,647. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds oil and gas royalty interests; easements and commercial leases comprising easement contracts covering activities, such as oil and gas pipelines and subsurface wellbore easements; and agreements with operators and midstream companies to lease its land, primarily for facilities and roads.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.