50,000 Shares in Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRWU) Purchased by Caas Capital Management LP

Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRWU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,616,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Arrowroot Acquisition during the first quarter worth $458,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $993,000. Venator Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $313,000. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $14,925,000.

Shares of ARRWU stock opened at $10.05 on Wednesday. Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $10.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.00.

Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Marina Del Rey, California.

