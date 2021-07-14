$535.85 Million in Sales Expected for Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) will post $535.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Aerojet Rocketdyne’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $530.44 million and the highest is $539.10 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne posted sales of $512.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne will report full-year sales of $2.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.18 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Aerojet Rocketdyne.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.11). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The business had revenue of $496.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.71 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist reduced their target price on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $56.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.83.

Shares of AJRD stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.26. 373,260 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 934,945. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a 1 year low of $32.15 and a 1 year high of $53.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51 and a beta of 0.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd bought a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $140,298,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,333,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 183.5% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,411,368 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,278,000 after acquiring an additional 913,461 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,582,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP lifted its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 1,230,755 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $57,796,000 after acquiring an additional 63,951 shares in the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

