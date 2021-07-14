54,650 Shares in CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) Purchased by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 54,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies by 60.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in CollPlant Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth approximately $134,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at $156,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at $265,000. Finally, Weil Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter valued at $470,000. 31.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CollPlant Biotechnologies alerts:

CollPlant Biotechnologies stock opened at $19.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.64. CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $24.26.

CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $14.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.06 million. CollPlant Biotechnologies had a return on equity of 113.95% and a net margin of 29.71%. Research analysts forecast that CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CollPlant Biotechnologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st.

CollPlant Biotechnologies Company Profile

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd., a regenerative and aesthetic medicine company, focuses on three-dimensional (3D) bioprinting of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Its products are based on recombinant type I human collagen that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology.

Read More: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN).

Receive News & Ratings for CollPlant Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CollPlant Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.