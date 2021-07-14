$561.32 Million in Sales Expected for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) This Quarter

Analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) will report $561.32 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for SBA Communications’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $569.57 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $557.70 million. SBA Communications reported sales of $507.23 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that SBA Communications will report full-year sales of $2.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.24 billion to $2.27 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.31 billion to $2.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover SBA Communications.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.45). SBA Communications had a net margin of 6.59% and a negative return on equity of 2.99%. The business had revenue of $548.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SBAC. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $313.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of SBA Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $321.00 to $337.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.45.

In other news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.01, for a total transaction of $1,920,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.81, for a total transaction of $150,159.51. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,624 shares in the company, valued at $3,387,037.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,300 shares of company stock worth $2,601,583. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBAC. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 57.1% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 70.8% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the first quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications stock traded up $2.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $331.78. The stock had a trading volume of 356,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,569. SBA Communications has a 52-week low of $232.88 and a 52-week high of $332.69. The company has a market capitalization of $36.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 269.74 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $310.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.58%.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SBA Communications (SBAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.