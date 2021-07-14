5,792 Shares in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Bought by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 5,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in YETI by 600.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in YETI in the first quarter valued at $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in YETI in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in YETI in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in YETI by 40.3% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

YETI stock opened at $92.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 2.63. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.10 and a 52 week high of $95.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. YETI had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 71.70%. The company had revenue of $247.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of YETI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of YETI from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of YETI in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of YETI from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of YETI from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. YETI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.11.

In other YETI news, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 7,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $653,636.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,070,640.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 25,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total transaction of $2,166,411.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,108,949.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 184,577 shares of company stock worth $16,005,862 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

