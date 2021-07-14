585,197 Shares in Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB) Acquired by BCJ Capital Management LLC

BCJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 585,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $819,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in Verb Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Verb Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verb Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Verb Technology by 102.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 73,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 36,958 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Verb Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $123,000. 6.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VERB traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.66. 1,007,515 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,455,952. Verb Technology Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.92 and a 12 month high of $3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.97 million, a PE ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Verb Technology had a negative return on equity of 192.76% and a negative net margin of 309.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Verb Technology Company, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on VERB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verb Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 29th. Ascendiant Capital Markets started coverage on Verb Technology in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

Verb Technology Profile

Verb Technology Company, Inc develops Software-as-a-Service applications platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. It offers verbCRM, a customer relationship management (CRM) application; verbTEAMS, a CRM application for small and medium-sized businesses and solopreneurs; verbLEARN, a learning management system application that incorporates clickable in-video technology featured in its verbCRM application; and verbLIVE, a live eCommerce application.

