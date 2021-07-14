600,000 Shares in Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIVU) Purchased by CNH Partners LLC

CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIVU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,940,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in Forum Merger IV in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,562,000. Omni Partners LLP bought a new position in Forum Merger IV in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,971,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Forum Merger IV in the first quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Forum Merger IV in the first quarter valued at approximately $594,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Forum Merger IV in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

Shares of FMIVU remained flat at $$10.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,355. Forum Merger IV Co. has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $10.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.99.

Forum Merger IV Corporation intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Delray Beach, Florida.

