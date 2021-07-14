$623.30 Million in Sales Expected for Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) will post sales of $623.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Tetra Tech’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $626.30 million and the lowest is $620.30 million. Tetra Tech posted sales of $560.28 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Tetra Tech will report full-year sales of $2.49 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.47 billion to $2.51 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.57 billion to $2.65 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Tetra Tech.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $599.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.72 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS.

TTEK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.00.

In other news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 5,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total value of $664,261.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,667,742.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Leslie L. Shoemaker sold 13,457 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.81, for a total transaction of $1,598,826.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 69,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,249,691.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,556 shares of company stock worth $3,277,870 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Tetra Tech by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Tetra Tech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tetra Tech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TTEK traded down $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $124.26. The company had a trading volume of 122,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,852. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Tetra Tech has a one year low of $80.11 and a one year high of $144.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. This is a boost from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.54%.

Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

