625,746 Shares in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:ATVCU) Acquired by Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P.

Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Tribe Capital Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:ATVCU) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 625,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,289,000. Tribe Capital Growth Corp I accounts for about 2.5% of Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Marcho Partners LLP acquired a new position in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I in the 1st quarter valued at $24,110,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I in the 1st quarter worth $15,075,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I in the 1st quarter worth $10,050,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tribe Capital Growth Corp I in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,045,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tribe Capital Growth Corp I in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,025,000.

ATVCU traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $10.05. Tribe Capital Growth Corp I has a one year low of $9.88 and a one year high of $10.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.04.

Tribe Capital Growth Corp I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

