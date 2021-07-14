64,909 Shares in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) Bought by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 64,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Broadstone Net Lease during the first quarter worth $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Broadstone Net Lease during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Broadstone Net Lease during the first quarter worth $165,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Broadstone Net Lease during the fourth quarter worth $176,000. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Broadstone Net Lease during the first quarter worth $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Roderick Pickney sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total value of $62,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Molly Wiegel sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total value of $98,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Broadstone Net Lease from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.17.

Shares of NYSE BNL opened at $24.13 on Wednesday. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.90 and a 12 month high of $26.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.95.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 2.52% and a net margin of 19.19%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. This is an increase from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. Broadstone Net Lease’s payout ratio is presently 72.34%.

Broadstone Net Lease Profile

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

