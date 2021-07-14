$671.60 Million in Sales Expected for Copart, Inc. (NYSE:CPRT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. (NYSE:CPRT) will post sales of $671.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Copart’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $710.76 million and the lowest is $614.84 million. Copart reported sales of $525.66 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, September 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Copart will report full year sales of $2.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.41 billion to $2.65 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.53 billion to $2.98 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Copart.

Shares of NYSE:CPRT opened at $138.30 on Wednesday. Copart has a one year low of $80.85 and a one year high of $140.66.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 47,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total value of $6,422,959.12.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Brazil, the Republic of Ireland, Germany, Finland, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Bahrain, and Spain. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the internet through its virtual bidding third generation internet auction-style sales technology to vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individuals.

