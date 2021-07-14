$69.75 Million in Sales Expected for Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) to report $69.75 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Hercules Capital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $70.30 million and the lowest is $69.18 million. Hercules Capital reported sales of $67.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Hercules Capital will report full-year sales of $285.52 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $281.86 million to $291.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $313.24 million, with estimates ranging from $298.83 million to $323.39 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Hercules Capital.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29. The company had revenue of $68.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.68 million. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 113.37%.

HTGC has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.50 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Hercules Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on Hercules Capital from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hercules Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.11.

Hercules Capital stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.25. The stock had a trading volume of 592,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,478. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.15. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.55. Hercules Capital has a 1-year low of $10.14 and a 1-year high of $17.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.04%. This is a positive change from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.09%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 112,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 20,113 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 62,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 72,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 4,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 24,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

