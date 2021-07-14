6D Global Technologies (OTCMKTS:SIXD) Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of 6D Global Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIXD) fell 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. 300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 5,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.11.

6D Global Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SIXD)

6D Global Technologies, Inc provides digital business solutions serving the digital marketing and technology needs of global organizations worldwide. The company's service portfolio includes mobile application development, digital and content management, marketing data analysis, marketing and creative solutions, and information technology (IT) infrastructure staffing.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for 6D Global Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 6D Global Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.