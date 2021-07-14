7,210 Shares in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Purchased by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 37,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 39.6% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,957,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,802,000 after purchasing an additional 555,243 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 5.2% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,042,000 after purchasing an additional 7,013 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 29.1% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 7.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 146,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,388,000 after purchasing an additional 9,605 shares in the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on DNLI. UBS Group initiated coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Denali Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.88.

Shares of DNLI stock opened at $67.15 on Wednesday. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.36 and a twelve month high of $93.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.91. The company has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 302.30 and a beta of 1.92.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.24). Denali Therapeutics had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 17.02%. The company had revenue of $7.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.62 million. The company’s revenue was up 119.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.74, for a total value of $117,852.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total transaction of $554,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 184,472 shares of company stock valued at $12,106,730 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

