752,272 Shares in Legato Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:LEGO) Acquired by Saba Capital Management L.P.

Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Legato Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:LEGO) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 752,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,282,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Legato Merger in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in Legato Merger in the first quarter valued at $97,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Legato Merger in the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Legato Merger in the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Legato Merger in the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. Institutional investors own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEGO stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $10.20. The stock had a trading volume of 22 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,489. Legato Merger Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.54 and a 1 year high of $10.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.93.

Legato Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

