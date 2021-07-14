7,712 Shares in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Purchased by Redwood Investment Management LLC

Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,712 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 228,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,917,000 after acquiring an additional 16,484 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 395.9% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 78,417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,052,000 after acquiring an additional 62,603 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 444,752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $79,699,000 after acquiring an additional 33,138 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,161,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,304,000. Institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.42, for a total value of $517,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,510 shares in the company, valued at $9,571,034.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan Ross sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $396,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 77,607 shares of company stock worth $12,947,894. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on WSM. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $214.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Williams-Sonoma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.28.

Williams-Sonoma stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $163.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,055. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.99 and a twelve month high of $194.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $166.12.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $1.10. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 60.81% and a net margin of 11.97%. Equities research analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.11%.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

