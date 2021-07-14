7,852 Shares in Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) Purchased by Walleye Trading LLC

Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,852 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000. Walleye Trading LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Eagle Bulk Shipping as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 4th quarter worth about $16,150,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 337.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 1st quarter valued at about $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGLE opened at $41.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.65. Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.61 and a fifty-two week high of $56.47.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The shipping company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $69.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.45 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative net margin of 7.29% and a negative return on equity of 4.68%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Fearnley Fonds upgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.83.

In other news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 1,949,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $87,472,225.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary Vogel sold 1,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total value of $71,219.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,649 shares in the company, valued at $8,731,336.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,958,967 shares of company stock valued at $87,962,444. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

