79,229 Shares in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Acquired by NFJ Investment Group LLC

NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 79,229 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,921,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC owned about 0.16% of IDACORP at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IDA. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new position in shares of IDACORP in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in IDACORP during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in IDACORP by 287.4% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in IDACORP during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in IDACORP by 959.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,059 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDA stock opened at $98.29 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.66. IDACORP, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.91 and a 52 week high of $104.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $316.05 million during the quarter. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 17.79%. As a group, research analysts predict that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. IDACORP’s payout ratio is presently 60.55%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IDACORP in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of IDACORP in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. IDACORP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.00.

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

