8,150 Shares in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Purchased by DF Dent & Co. Inc.

DF Dent & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Franco-Nevada by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,980,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,125,145,000 after acquiring an additional 504,500 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 21.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,960,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $997,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,808 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 25.6% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,826,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $855,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,449 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 20.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,401,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $676,884,000 after purchasing an additional 926,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,945,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $470,110,000 after purchasing an additional 244,339 shares during the last quarter. 66.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FNV opened at $149.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.89, a PEG ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $148.76. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1-year low of $105.62 and a 1-year high of $166.11.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $308.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.75 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 54.79% and a return on equity of 10.64%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is currently 19.19%.

FNV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays lowered shares of Franco-Nevada from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franco-Nevada has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.75.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

