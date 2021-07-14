81,576 Shares in Invesco DWA Tactical Multi-Asset Income ETF (NASDAQ:DWIN) Purchased by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Tactical Multi-Asset Income ETF (NASDAQ:DWIN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 81,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. owned approximately 0.05% of Invesco DWA Tactical Multi-Asset Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Omni Partners LLP acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Tactical Multi-Asset Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $978,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its holdings in Invesco DWA Tactical Multi-Asset Income ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 168,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Invesco DWA Tactical Multi-Asset Income ETF by 105.5% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 411,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,988,000 after purchasing an additional 211,093 shares during the period. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco DWA Tactical Multi-Asset Income ETF alerts:

NASDAQ DWIN remained flat at $$9.80 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,287. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.79. Invesco DWA Tactical Multi-Asset Income ETF has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $10.29.

Delwinds Insurance Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Recommended Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DWIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco DWA Tactical Multi-Asset Income ETF (NASDAQ:DWIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Tactical Multi-Asset Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Tactical Multi-Asset Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.