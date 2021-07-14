864 Shares in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Acquired by Quantitative Investment Management LLC

Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 864 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FDS. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,628,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $502,499,000 after buying an additional 5,353 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 6.1% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 938,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $289,540,000 after acquiring an additional 53,545 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 5.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 572,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $176,394,000 after acquiring an additional 27,562 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 5.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 418,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,174,000 after purchasing an additional 21,831 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 240,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $837,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,142,355.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

FDS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $276.00 to $274.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $261.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.88.

FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $335.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $331.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.28. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $294.21 and a one year high of $365.77.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.03). FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The company had revenue of $399.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.72 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 30.17%.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

