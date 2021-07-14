88mph (MPH) Market Capitalization Tops $11.04 Million

88mph (CURRENCY:MPH) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. One 88mph coin can now be bought for approximately $29.77 or 0.00090185 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, 88mph has traded 13.7% lower against the US dollar. 88mph has a market capitalization of $11.04 million and approximately $238,566.00 worth of 88mph was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About 88mph

88mph (MPH) is a coin. 88mph’s total supply is 394,322 coins and its circulating supply is 370,968 coins. 88mph’s official Twitter account is @88mphapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for 88mph is 88mph.app . 88mph’s official message board is medium.com/88mphapp

According to CryptoCompare, “Established April 2018 and built in Vienna, Morpher is a trading platform and a market protocol built on the Ethereum blockchain, using the Morpher token as their native token. Every trade on Morpher is placed using MPH tokens, and all gains/losses are paid out in MPH. Even with fiat-stable trading planned in a future release, MPH will always be the settlement currency. This is because MPH uniquely enables the entire Morpher Protocol. “

88mph Coin Trading

