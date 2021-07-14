89bio, Inc. (NYSE:ETNB) Director Acquires $3,857,956.20 in Stock

89bio, Inc. (NYSE:ETNB) Director Ra Capital Healthcare Fund Lp acquired 207,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.60 per share, with a total value of $3,857,956.20.

NYSE:ETNB opened at $16.23 on Wednesday. 89bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.64 and a 52 week high of $42.36.

About 89bio

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

