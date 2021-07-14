9,204 Shares in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Purchased by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 9,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in CarMax by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,150,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,570,000 after acquiring an additional 19,950 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CarMax by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,702,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,499,000 after buying an additional 44,139 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of CarMax by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,565,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,297,000 after buying an additional 60,363 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of CarMax by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,023,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,185,000 after buying an additional 121,117 shares during the period. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of CarMax by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,934,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,690,000 after buying an additional 322,692 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Charles Joseph Wilson sold 20,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total transaction of $2,674,986.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,512,245.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric M. Margolin sold 31,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.51, for a total transaction of $4,054,032.13. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,876,147.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 199,808 shares of company stock valued at $26,239,617. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CarMax stock opened at $131.74 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.12. The company has a market capitalization of $21.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.65. CarMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.70 and a 52-week high of $138.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.24.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 27.44%. CarMax’s quarterly revenue was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KMX shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CarMax from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective (down previously from $155.00) on shares of CarMax in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.67.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

