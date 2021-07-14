9,442 Shares in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Acquired by Woodline Partners LP

Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,442 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,113,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,763,566 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,121,146,000 after buying an additional 327,239 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,559,797 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $833,524,000 after buying an additional 48,077 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,381,079 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $747,906,000 after buying an additional 17,275 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,298,525 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $701,612,000 after buying an additional 52,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,141,904 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $618,375,000 after buying an additional 3,983 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALGN opened at $642.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $50.84 billion, a PE ratio of 111.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $596.57. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $267.63 and a 1 year high of $647.83.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $894.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.27 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 14.65%. Align Technology’s revenue was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John Morici sold 6,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.65, for a total transaction of $4,101,671.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,816,856. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.73, for a total transaction of $3,108,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,210 shares in the company, valued at $16,295,543.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,396 shares of company stock worth $16,521,757. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $655.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $683.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Align Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $650.20.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

